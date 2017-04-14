Chuck Hutton Toyota receives the 2016 Toyota President’s Award

Chuck Hutton Toyota celebrate with staff and family after receiving the prestigious Toyota President's Award. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A Mid-South car dealership took home a national award.

Each year, Toyota Motor Sales recognizes its best dealerships with the prestigious Toyota President's Award.

This award is given to Toyota dealers that excel in sales, service, parts, and customer relations. It additionally recognizes the dealerships that continue to go above and beyond at each customer touch point.

Chuck Hutton Toyota received the 2016 Toyota President’s Award and is the only dealership to receive it in the Memphis area!

In honor of receiving the award, Henry Hutton, the owner of Chuck Hutton Toyota, hosted a BBQ event at the dealership to honor his dedicated staff and loyal customers.

The event was a time to recognize the Chuck Hutton Toyota employees and families for all of their hard work.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Chuck Hutton Toyota is a WMC5 sales partner.]

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.