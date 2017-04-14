12-year-old accidentally shot by 13-year-old

Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. at a home on Grand Pines Drive near East Holmes Road.

Investigators said four children were at home alone during the time of the shooting.

One child was able to get a gun. Deputies said the children started playing with the pistol and a 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm. Investigators said the shooting could have been prevented if the parent had locked up the gun. Authorities said the gun was left out in the open, giving the children easy access to it.

The grandfather of one of the four boys at the house said they were playing basketball at the time and then somehow a gun got involved.

"No, they are not bad boys. Mischievous does come up in a child, but for the most part everybody is good. Everybody is good," grandfather Sean Lawrence said.

Deputies said this should serve as a reminder for all parents to take extra precautions.

"The real lesson is if you have a weapon, lock it up," said SCSO spokesperson Earl Farrell. "All these young guys would have been spending a Good Friday playing together if the weapon wouldn't have been left out - where they could get a hold of it."

The child is in stable condition and was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The child is expected to be okay.

