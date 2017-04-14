Macy's to open outlet store inside Oak Court Mall

It's good news for shoppers looking to snag a deal.

Macy's announced it's opening an outlet store inside the Macy's location at Oak Court Mall.

The Macy's Backstage concept is the company's answer to shoppers looking for discounts.

The outlet will be the first Macy's outlet in Tennessee. According to the company's website, there are 28 Backstage locations nationwide.

Macy's Backstage is set to open at Oak Court Mall on Saturday, May 13.

