A Better Mid-South: Give Tubby time

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

Give Tubby Time! Rebuilding a team takes time.

I think we all need to take a deep breath and allow University of Memphis men's basketball coach Tubby Smith the time and patience he needs to rebuild his team.

We are all on the outside looking in, and it's easy to cast doubts about the person working so hard on the inside to make a team the best it can be.

Having been involved in several team rebuilds--unless you have all the information, you aren't in a position to pass judgment.

I was thankful to see University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen come out in support of Coach Smith.

Now I know there are going to be those of you out there who don't agree with me, so let me hear from you and why. Email me at abettermidsouth@wmctv.com or post a message on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Giving Coach Smith time to build his own team will make this a better University of Memphis and A Better Mid-South.

