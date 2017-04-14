Train stopped due to grass fire near railroad tracks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A grass fire ignited in the area of Flicker Street and Garden Lane, according to Memphis Fire Department.

That location is near a set of railroad tracks.

Firefighters asked the railroad to stop the train from running through, so they could run hoses across the tracks to fight the fire.

No additional details are available at this time. 

