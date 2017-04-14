Ole Miss fraternity donates $25K to start alcohol wellness cente - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ole Miss fraternity donates $25K to start alcohol wellness center

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OXFORD, MS (WMC) -

An Ole Miss fraternity's donation will help start a new student wellness center on campus for alcohol and drug education. 

According to the Oxford Eagle, Sigma Nu donated $25,000 to the William Magee endowment for the future center.

As of now, no specific details on a wellness center have been announced.

