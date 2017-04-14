Two men remain on the run after Title Max robbery

Two men robbed the Title Max in the 300 block of N. Cleveland, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the two men walked in with guns, their faces covered, and robbed the business.

The first man leaped the counter and demanded the money from the business while the second man served as a lookout.

The first man had a black T-shirt wrapped around his face, was wearing a white T-shirt, light color jeans with cuts in the front, and black tennis shoes.

The second man had a white T-shirt wrapped around his face and was wearing a long sleeve navy blue shirt, gray jogging pants, and black and white tennis shoes.

