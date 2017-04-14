Hilton Hotels to hire people to work from home

A major hotel chain is looking to hire people to work from the comfort of their own home.

Hilton Hotels is looking for full time remote reservation sales associates.

The individuals would answer calls about reservations and promotions from the comfort of your own home.

Schedules are flexible, but you'll work 40 hours a week for $9 an hour.

For more information, and details on how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.