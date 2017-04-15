High 5: Uptown sidewalk patrols near Downtown Memphis

We're sending a High 5 to residents from the Uptown area who patrolled their neighborhood just north of Downtown Memphis on Saturday!

The group took note of issues to be addressed by city and county code enforcement officials.

Residents walked in a group and made note of litter and other issues they might notice in the Uptown area to inform the Memphis 311 Center.

Leaders say the event also encourages the group to walk for physical fitness.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.