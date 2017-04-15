Spurs beat Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-82 in Game one of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.

Game two will be Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. in San Antonio.

The Grizzlies and the Spurs are scheduled to face off in seven games total.

Games five, six, and seven will only be played if needed.

For a full schedule of the Grizzlies’ playoff games, click here .

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.