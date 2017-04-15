Spurs beat Grizzlies 111-82 in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs

Memphis police are searching for the person(s) responsible for shooting a vehicle window out in Downtown Memphis overnight Sunday.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the person(s) responsible for shooting a vehicle window out in Downtown Memphis overnight Sunday.More >>
A man is in critical condition after four men shot him after attempting to rob him, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man is in critical condition after four men shot him after attempting to rob him, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.More >>
Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.More >>
West Memphis police shot and killed a person who they said robbed a West Memphis hotel.More >>
West Memphis police shot and killed a person who they said robbed a West Memphis hotel.More >>
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-82 in Game one of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.More >>
The San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 111-82 in Game one of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday night.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."More >>
Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."More >>
Four people were shot Saturday night at a carnival at Cathedral of the Cross on Center Point Parkway.More >>
Four people were shot Saturday night at a carnival at Cathedral of the Cross on Center Point Parkway.More >>