City Watch canceled for missing 70-year-old with Alzheimer's

Junior Lee Boyd, 70, went missing after being released from the Penal Farm around midnight on Sunday. (Source: MPD)

Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch for a missing 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Police said Junior Lee Boyd, 70, went missing Sunday, April 16 after being released from the Penal Farm around midnight.

A family member arrived to pick Boyd up around 1 a.m., but he was not there. Boyd has since been found.

