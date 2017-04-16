Man critically injured in attempted robbery in Frayser

Donald Heard, 34, says he was beaten and shot after four men attempted to rob him. (Source: Family)

A man is in critical condition after four men shot him after attempting to rob him, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crime happened in the area of Semple Avenue and Harvester Lane, near Juliet Avenue, in Frayser just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim, Donald Heard, 34, told officers four men approached him. One of the men said “Give me your Keys!” When Heard refused, all four men began beating him.

Heard said he somehow got away. While running to his vehicle, he heard a pop and realized he’d been shot.

Officers said Heard drove himself to the 800 block of Juliet Avenue where he called police. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition, but was later downgraded to critical condition.

Police said Heard also lost a tooth from the beating.

This investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.