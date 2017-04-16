Mother thankful son's life was spared after Frayser shooting

Donald Heard, 34, says he was beaten and shot after four men attempted to rob him. (Source: Family)

A Frayser mother says she’s thankful her son’s life was spared this Easter weekend, after four men jumped him early Sunday morning and tried to steal his car.

“I haven’t been able to sleep since my son woke me up and told me he had got shot,” Pearlie Taylor said.

Taylor said her son, 34-year-old Donald Heard, got her out of bed around Sunday around 2 a.m. with a bullet in his leg. He’d somehow driven himself to the family’s home in the 800 block of Juliet Avenue after being shot.

“He had a rag wrapped around his leg, and his leg was bleeding real bad,” Taylor recalled.

A police report indicates Heard told them he was near Semple Avenue and Harvester Lane when four guys he didn’t know ran up. One yelled for him to hand over his car keys, and he didn’t do it. The other three started beating him up, according to investigators.

Police indicated he got away and ran to his car – and was shot during the run.

“Easter, I couldn’t even go to church this morning worried about my child,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she lost another son to illness earlier this month and couldn’t bear the thought of an additional loss.

“Thank God he’s gonna be OK,” she said.

Taylor says doctors removed the bullet from Donald’s right leg. He also lost a tooth in the fight.

She wants the four responsible off the streets and held accountable.

“I want them caught because they could do it to somebody else,” she said.

Memphis police don’t have any information about suspects in this case.

The family said Heard was expected to be released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

