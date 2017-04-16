MPD: Woman's vehicle windows shot out in Downtown Memphis

Memphis police are searching for the person(s) responsible for shooting a vehicle window out in Downtown Memphis overnight Sunday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Wagner Street near Riverside Drive around 3 a.m.

A woman said she parked her vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and when she returned around 3 a.m., she noticed that two of her back windows were broken.

Police said the damage looked to be caused by a bullet.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.