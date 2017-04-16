$1K reward offered for info about Downtown shooter

Memphis police are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a vehicle window out in Downtown Memphis overnight Sunday.

Memphis police are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting a vehicle window out in Downtown Memphis overnight Sunday.

At least 11 shots were fired in Downtown Memphis during a shooting on Easter Sunday.

At least 11 shots were fired in Downtown Memphis during a shooting on Easter Sunday.

Nearly a dozen shots fired in Downtown Memphis on Easter

Nearly a dozen shots fired in Downtown Memphis on Easter

Picture of man hanging out of car window firing shots into parking lot. (Source: MPD)

Gunshots rang out in Downtown Memphis overnight near the riverfront at Wagner Street and Beale Street.

Memphis police officers said they initially didn't get any calls overnight of the shooting that was caught on Facebook Live around 1 a.m. On Sunday afternoon, officers returned to the scene to investigate.

The person who recorded the shooting on Facebook Live has since removed the video.

This is the second shooting for the area in less than two weeks. Nobody was injured in this shooting.

One video shows a man hanging out of the window of a car shooting indiscriminately.

MPD said the man used a handgun to fire several shots into a crowded parking lot.

The incident comes just a week after another shooting downtown just a block away that injured two people. Memphis police arrested two brothers for that shooting in Tom Lee Park last Sunday.

Both tourists and Memphis residents were shocked by the video.

“I just don't understand,” one person said. “That's kind of terrifying.”

Another person called it “absolutely crazy.”

“People are getting guns every which way but it should be more laws controlling those guns,” a third person said.

“People need to get in contact with their local law enforcement officials and come together as a community, I think that's the most important thing,” a fourth person added.

The mayor’s office and police department have not commented yet on the two Downtown Memphis shootings.

Anyone with information that could help police track down the man responsible for this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Tipsters are eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.