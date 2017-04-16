1 dies after shooting in Helena West Helena - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR (WMC) -

One person died after a shooting on Sunday night, according to Helena West Helena Police. 

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Fourth Street. 

No additional details are available at this time. 

