Memphis VA sets up in Tipton Co, Back seat belts required soon, Showers in the forecast, Teens more money on food

Alarming numbers show less than two percent of families applying for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. are being approved. The approval rate has been trending down for some time...but it's not because Mississippians are getting richer. State leaders say they've not been able to pinpoint why people aren't getting approved but that it could come from an assortment of issues.
The Memphis VA is hosting a Veterans Community Outreach Fair today. It helps people learn about jobs, VA services and programs. It'll be from 10:00 in the morning until to 2:00 this afternoon in the lobby area of the Learning Resource Center of the Tipton County Library.
United airlines is making a policy change after one of its passengers was dragged off a plane. The company now says it will now require staff and crew to check in at least 60 minutes before a flight. This comes after a passenger was forcefully removed on a flight to make room for united crew members.
Mississippi will require back-seat passengers to buckle up in most vehicles, starting July. Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle.
Where are your teens spending money these days? Turns out they're spending more on food than clothing. A new study says teens are spending money on Chick-fil-a...that's the most preferred restaurant. Starbucks and Chipotle rounded out the top three.
Weather:
Scattered Storms and Showers throughout most of the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Details on weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.
Mid-South couple recorded berating restaurant employees in racist rant
Multiple shootings downtown prompt concern
Facebook Live shooting suspect records video before deadly shooting
Brookhaven High School student killed in wreck on way to prom
Mother thankful son's life was spared after Frayser shooting
Three people were killed and three were injured in a 10-vehicle crash in Decatur County, Tennessee, on Thursday.More >>
A homeowner has some repairs to make after a truck crashed into their house on Monday.More >>
Scattered showers and storms are making their way through the Mid-South on Monday.More >>
A social media post caused Germantown Municipal School District to increase security and alert parents to a possible threat.More >>
At least 11 shots were fired in Downtown Memphis during a shooting on Easter Sunday.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.More >>
Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning.More >>
People have used Facebook Live to capture crimes such as rape, torture, child and animal abuse.More >>
