Memphis VA sets up in Tipton Co, Back seat belts required soon, Showers in the forecast, Teens more money on food

Good Monday morning!!

Here are some of the stories we're following at this hour:

Alarming numbers show less than two percent of families applying for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. are being approved. The approval rate has been trending down for some time...but it's not because Mississippians are getting richer. State leaders say they've not been able to pinpoint why people aren't getting approved but that it could come from an assortment of issues.

The Memphis VA is hosting a Veterans Community Outreach Fair today. It helps people learn about jobs, VA services and programs. It'll be from 10:00 in the morning until to 2:00 this afternoon in the lobby area of the Learning Resource Center of the Tipton County Library.

United airlines is making a policy change after one of its passengers was dragged off a plane. The company now says it will now require staff and crew to check in at least 60 minutes before a flight. This comes after a passenger was forcefully removed on a flight to make room for united crew members.

Mississippi will require back-seat passengers to buckle up in most vehicles, starting July. Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle.

Where are your teens spending money these days? Turns out they're spending more on food than clothing. A new study says teens are spending money on Chick-fil-a...that's the most preferred restaurant. Starbucks and Chipotle rounded out the top three.

Weather:

Scattered Storms and Showers throughout most of the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Details on weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Mid-South couple recorded berating restaurant employees in racist rant

Multiple shootings downtown prompt concern

Facebook Live shooting suspect records video before deadly shooting

Brookhaven High School student killed in wreck on way to prom

Mother thankful son's life was spared after Frayser shooting

Join us and get your week start right on WMC5 from 4:30-7am with all of your news weather traffic this morning!!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor