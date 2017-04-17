2 people injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in a Whitehaven apartment complex late Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in New Horizon Park Apartments on Millbranch Road around 11:30 p.m.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Officers said one of the victims is a minor.

Investigators said the shooter asked the victims a question before opening fire. The suspect then drove away in an older model sky blue Grand Marquis.

No further information is available at this time.

