Man critically injured in Orange Mound shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Orange Mound early Monday morning.

The man was shot around 2:30 a.m. at Ethel Street and Park Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim told officers four men in hoodies walked up to him and shot him several times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

