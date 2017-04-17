Husband accused of killing wife, sister-in-law to face judge

A husband accused of killing two sisters will face a judge on Monday morning.

Police said George Earl Muhammad fatally shot and killed his wife and her sister.

Kendall Brown, 26, and Kayla Brown, 19, were found in the area of Shallow Woof Drive and Pathways Circle near Hickory Ridge Mall around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said one victim was found lying in the street. The other victim was found lying on the front steps of a home.

According to police, Muhammad came home to find his wife with another man. After taking a gun from his wife, Muhammad claims he blacked out.

Muhammad later turned himself in to police. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

Officers said this isn’t the first time Muhammad has been in trouble. In 2012, he hit his wife several times and threatened to kill her.

