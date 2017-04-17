Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock battles cancer

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Thursday that Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock is undergoing treatment for a blood cancer called multiple myeloma.

Despite the current health issues, Brock appears upbeat, telling MLB.com, "We (he and wife Jackie) count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment, and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinal World Series Championships in the future."

Brock had part of his left leg amputated in 2015, from complications with diabetes.

Brock played 16 seasons with the Cardinals, 19 total. He still owns the career National League stolen base record at 938. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

