Predators retain affiliation with Milwaukee

Nashville Predators General Manager David Poille, announced Friday that the National Hockey League club has extended their minor league affiliation with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, through the 2021-22 season.

The Preds and Admirals have been together since Nashville came into the NHL in 1998-99.

It's been a successful combination with the Admirals establishing a winning tradition, and several players becoming a core part of the Predators roster.

