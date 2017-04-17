Social media post misunderstood as threat against local high school

A social media post caused Germantown Municipal School District to increase security and alert parents to a possible threat.

Germantown Police Department said it investigated the post, spoke with the student who made the post, and determined it was never intended as a threat.

The school district sent a message to Houston High School parents to inform them of the investigation and the fact that more security would be on campus Monday as precaution. The district said school administrators would also be meeting with the student who posted the message that was initially thought to be a threat. Administrators will determine if any punishment is necessary.

Classes at Houston High School continued as normal Monday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.