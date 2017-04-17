Nearly a dozen shots fired in Downtown Memphis on Easter

Gunshots rang out in Downtown Memphis overnight near the riverfront at Wagner Street and Beale Street.

Gunshots rang out in Downtown Memphis overnight near the riverfront at Wagner Street and Beale Street.

Picture of man hanging out of car window firing shots into parking lot. (Source: MPD)

At least 11 shots were fired in Downtown Memphis during a shooting on Easter Sunday.

Memphis Police Department said there is a $1,000 reward for information that helps them identify and convict the man seen in pictures hanging out of a car and opening fire into a parking lot.

Officers found 11 spent shell casings where the shooting happened.

At 3 a.m. Sunday a woman found her car's rear and rear passenger windows had been shot out.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

