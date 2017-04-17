Truck crashes into home on Highland - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Truck crashes into home on Highland

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A homeowner has some repairs to make after a truck crashed into their house on Monday.

The crash happened in the 30th block of South Highland Street near Walnut Grove Road.

Emergency crews on the scene said a woman appeared to have driven into the home as she was leaving a shopping center across the street.

She was put into an ambulance, but is expected to be OK.

