Scattered showers, storms expected Monday

Scattered showers and storms are making their way through the Mid-South on Monday.

WMC Action News 5’s Storm Track 5 team says there is a 70 percent chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon. But that chance drops to about 40 percent on Monday night.

While this week won’t be a washout, unsettled weather continues into the weekend.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs are expected to be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s.

Isolated showers and/or storms and highs in the upper 70s are expected on Friday.

