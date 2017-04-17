3 dead, 3 injured in 10-vehicle crash

Three people were killed and three were injured in a 10-vehicle crash in Decatur County, Tennessee, on Thursday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said one vehicle stopped and three others were slowing down, when a semi-truck crashed into one of the vehicles, causing a chain reaction of crashes.

Gregory Sledge, 38, Tommy Sledge, 58, and Joretha Sledge, 61, who were all from Grenada, Mississippi, died in the crash.

Kimberly Bennett, 51, Michelle Miller, 39, and Veronica Langley, 22, were injured in the crash.

THP has not said if the driver of the semi-truck will face charges.

