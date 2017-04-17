'LipSync Plus 1' to raise money for MLGW customers

Having your power cut off is the first step to homelessness, according to Memphis Light Gas and Water.

That is why WMC Action News 5 and Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA) are teaming up to fight back.

MIFA Plus 1 encourages MLGW customers to pay $1 more on their utility bill every month. That dollar will be used to help cover people who cannot afford their bill. MIFA Plus 1 helps hundreds of families each year, but it needs your help to stay funded.

MIFA and WMC Action News 5 are sponsoring LipSync Plus--a lip-syncing extravaganza to raise money for MIFA Plus 1.

Several amateur performers will take on some Memphis celebrities in a lipsync battle you don't want to miss.

So buy your tickets now!

The winner of the lip sync battle will receive a Downtown Memphis stay-cation, but the real winner in this event will be the people who will be able to keep their utilities on thanks to your support.

The battle will happen at Hard Rock Cafe on Beale Street on Thursday starting at 7 p.m. Click here to RSVP to the event and let people know you're going.

Copyright 2016 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.