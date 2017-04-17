3 new animals call Memphis Zoo home

Three new animals are making their home at Memphis Zoo.

For the first time in 67 years, mandrills are on exhibit at the zoo.

Babu, Kimani, and Gertrude can be found at Zambezi River Hippo Camp.

Babu, the male, came to the Memphis Zoo by way of Granby Zoo in Canada. The 9-year-old is the largest of the three mandrills, and also the most brightly colored. Kimani, also a 9-year-old, arrived from the Birmingham Zoo. She’s the larger of the two females, and has more of a pink coloration on her nose. Gertrude, the smallest, is seven, and also came from the Birmingham Zoo.

Most people will recognize mandrills from Disney's "The Lion King." Rafiki, the animal that presents Simba to the rest of the animals by raising him into the air on Pride Rock, is a mandrill.

Mandrills are the larges and most colorful of all Old World Monkeys. They are often called forest baboons.

You can see the mandrills the next time you take a trip to Memphis Zoo!

