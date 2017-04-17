Crash closes I-40 westbound near Canada Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash closes I-40 westbound near Canada Road

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A crash on Interstate 40 westbound near Canada Road shut down the road for more than 2 hours.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. TDOT crews spent hours cleaning up the crash. 

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured in it.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly