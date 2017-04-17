If you make $10/hr, you could own your own home

One Memphis Community wants you to know if you make at least $10 an hour, homeownership is an option for you.



The Frayser Community Development Corporation (CDC) created a website to help connect people to lenders and realtors.

According to the Frayser CDC, someone who makes $10.00/hr can afford a house payment of $496.00: which is 31 percent of their gross monthly income. This will pay for a house costing up to $62,000.

At least three of the lenders listed offer down payment assistance and many waive mortgage insurance.

The Frayser CDC also offers a free HUD approved counseling program to help individuals understand the process of home ownership.

