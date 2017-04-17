Man sentenced to 25 years for kidnapping TN 9-year-old

Gary Simpson, the Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping a girl, appeared in court on Oct. 19, 2016. (Source: WBIR)

The man investigators said kidnapped a young Tennessee girl from school in May 2016 was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Gary Simpson, 58, is the man investigators said kidnapped 9-year-old Carlie Trent that sparked a week-long Amber Alert.

Simpson entered an Alford plea to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

An Alford plea means Simpson admits there was enough evidence to convict him in court, but he does not admit guilt in the case.

Two men found Simpson while searching a rural area in Hawkins County. The men held Simpson at gunpoint until investigators arrived and took him into custody.

The men donated the thousands of dollars in reward money that they received to local charities.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.