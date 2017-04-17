Man sentenced to 25 years for kidnapping TN 9-year-old - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man sentenced to 25 years for kidnapping TN 9-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Gary Simpson, the Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping a girl, appeared in court on Oct. 19, 2016. (Source: WBIR) Gary Simpson, the Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping a girl, appeared in court on Oct. 19, 2016. (Source: WBIR)
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WBIR / WMC) -

The man investigators said kidnapped a young Tennessee girl from school in May 2016 was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Gary Simpson, 58, is the man investigators said kidnapped 9-year-old Carlie Trent that sparked a week-long Amber Alert.

Simpson entered an Alford plea to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.

An Alford plea means Simpson admits there was enough evidence to convict him in court, but he does not admit guilt in the case.

Two men found Simpson while searching a rural area in Hawkins County. The men held Simpson at gunpoint until investigators arrived and took him into custody. 

The men donated the thousands of dollars in reward money that they received to local charities.

