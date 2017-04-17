Shelby County jailer arrested for bringing marijuana to prison inmate

A Shelby County jailer is on the other side of the law after she was caught smuggling marijuana into her boyfriend at CCA's Hardeman County Correctional Facility, according to authorities.

Toccaara Quanette Ned, 34, is charged with introduction/possession of contraband into a penal institution and possession of contraband with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver.

According to the police report, Ned visited her boyfriend, Larry Strickland, in the prison on Saturday, April 15 and handed him a package that "appeared to contain a green leafy substance."

Prison officials took Strickland to the visitation room and searched him. He took the package from his pants and threw it in the toilet and flushed the package, according to the report.

Ned was taken to the conference room and questioned. She admitted to bringing in the package that had marijuana in it to Strickland.

Ned told investigators, according to the report, she had known Strickland for approximately 10 years and was in an intimate relationship with him.

She said she had agreed to bring him the marijuana because "she loved him and feared for his safety if she did not bring it in."

Ned is free on bail after making her $50,000 bond.

Strickland is serving a sentence for second-degree murder, which is set to end January 2029 and he is eligible for parole in October 2028.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Ned has been relieved of her duties as a jailer pending the outcome of the investigation.

