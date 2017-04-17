Whitehaven house riddled with bullets while 1-year-old slept inside

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village.More >>
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village.More >>
After getting free throwed almost into submission, Grizzlies battle back from 26 down to cut Spurs lead to 4 with time running out. But, Spurs go on late 8-0 run to seal game two with a final score of 96-82.More >>
After getting free throwed almost into submission, Grizzlies battle back from 26 down to cut Spurs lead to 4 with time running out. But, Spurs go on late 8-0 run to seal game two with a final score of 96-82.More >>
Jury selection began Monday in the case of a prominent Mid-South businessman accused of raping a woman he lured to his home.More >>
Jury selection began Monday in the case of a prominent Mid-South businessman accused of raping a woman he lured to his home.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after police said she shot into a car, trying to kill two people.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after police said she shot into a car, trying to kill two people.More >>
The trial for businessman Mark Giannini, who is accused of rape, is expected to begin on Tuesday.More >>
The trial for businessman Mark Giannini, who is accused of rape, is expected to begin on Tuesday.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
The 10-year-old was honored Monday for saving his friend’s life.More >>
The 10-year-old was honored Monday for saving his friend’s life.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.More >>
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.More >>