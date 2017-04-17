Whitehaven house riddled with bullets while 1-year-old slept inside

A Whitehaven family hugged the floor as bullets flew through their home Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the family's home on Charter Avenue in Whitehaven.

"It was like pow, pow, pow, and all we could do is stay down," Gabrielle Rone recalled.

Rone said her first thought was protecting her 1-year-old daughter.

"I had my daughter in here and if something would have happened to her...Just making sure nothing hit her, making sure she was OK," Rone said.

Rone's home is now filled with bullet holes, but incredibly, nobody was seriously hurt in the shooting.

Rone said she thinks her family's sleeping arrangements saved their lives. She, her fiance, and their daughter were all sleeping on the floor when the shooting happened.

Rone believes her daughter's screams might have scared off the gunmen. Now, her family is packing up and leaving town. She said nothing is worth putting her family at risk, however she admits she doesn't have anywhere to go.

"Just stay in [our] car and sleep in the car, because I don't feel safe here at all," Rone said. "If that's what I've got to do, then that's what I've got to do to be safe."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses in finding shelter and food. If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.