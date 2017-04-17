Students cut principal's hair to get motivated for upcoming test

Students at one Memphis school took turns cutting their principal's hair.

John Crutchfield is the principal at Humes Preparatory Academy. He spent the last five years growing his hair into dreadlocks. It took his students just a few minutes to cut down his five years of work.

"If you are committed to give 100 percent, take a lock of hair off my head," Crutchfield said to an auditorium full of students.

Students rushed toward their principal and started snipping away.

It was all a motivational push to get students excited about taking this year's TN Ready tests.

"I was hoping that they would be inspired to give everything they could give to the upcoming TN Ready test," Crutchfield said.

His students said his plan worked.

"I talked to my best friend and said the things this man does for this school--he is really committed," 8th grader Kayla Houston said.

Houston and her classmates are now taking Crutchfield's inspiration into the testing sessions.

"He is crazy, but he'll do whatever it takes to get us ready for TN Ready," 8th grader Javariaus Smiley said. "[He] inspires us and makes us want to do better."

Students said they're ready to show their principal their dedication through high scores on the test, which starts April 24th.

