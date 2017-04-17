VA Medical Center seeks to fill multiple positions

America’s largest integrated healthcare system is having a job fair for the VA Medical Center in Memphis.

The job fair will be held Friday, April 28 from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the theatre located on the 2nd floor of the VA administration building, room BW 218.

Applicants will be sought to fill immediate vacancies, interviews, and physicals will be conducted on site.

The following are the positions looking to be filled and requirements needed:

1. Registered Nurses (RNs)

Documents needed:

* Application 10-2850a, click here

* Two matching forms of government issued ID (driver’s license, military ID, passport, social security card, voter registration card, immigration card, etc.)

* An updated resume'

* Unofficial Transcript (from an accredited school of nursing i.e. AACN, CCNE)

* Basic Life Support (BLS) Card

* Full Unrestricted Nursing License

2. Mental Health

* Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor (LPMHC) - (1)

* Supervisory Psychiatrists - (2)

* Licensed Clinical Social Workers (LCSW) - (3)

* Psychologist - (1)

* Psychiatrist - (1)

* Laboratory Medical Technologists (3)

3. Medical Technologists are being hired to perform patient laboratory testing, instrument calibration, maintenance troubleshooting, quality control testing, and equipment function verification in the areas of Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation, Chemistry, Special Chemistry and Blood

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology or Clinical Laboratory Science.

* ASCP or AMT registered.

* Previous clinical laboratory experience is preferred but not required. There will be training.

4. Medical Support Assistants (MSA)

* GS-5 Medical Support Assistant (15)

* GS-6 Advanced Medical Support Assistant (15)

* GS-6 Lead Medical Support Assistant (3)

* GS-7 Lead PACT Medical Support Assistant (2)

* GS-7 Supervisory Medical Support Assistant (2)

* GS-8 Supervisory PACT Medical Support Assistant (3)

The MSA works collaboratively in an interdisciplinary coordinated care delivery model - i.e. Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) and performs receptionist duties, customer service and other duties assigned for the proper and timely treatment of patients and maintains appointment schedules for one or more outpatient clinics. He/she must assist with clinic access contingency plans by adjusting appointment times, location, or dates as well as shift patients to other healthcare providers as conflict with staffing and/or coverage occurs. The MSA may be required to serve on more than one PACT or in more than one specialty area.

The Lead MSA position serves as the Lead Clerk for non-PACT MSA staff in various specialty service areas including optometry and call center. Incumbent makes work assignments, provides input on performance, resolves daily workplace issues and maintains efficient workflow.

The supervisory level of the MSA position supervises non-PACT MSAs in various specialty clinics. The incumbent serves as a Supervisory MSA in the Business Office Service (Ambulatory Care Unit) for the Memphis VA Medical Center. He/she supervises the work of MSAs and performs duties related to the receipt, intake, and indexing of health and administrative information.

Work Schedules: 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.-midnight; holidays and weekends.

Location: Memphis and Jackson Tennessee

5. Federal Police Officers (6)

Applicants must have one year of specialized such as experience that provided knowledge of a body of basic laws and regulations, law enforcement operations, practices, and techniques; experience may have been gained in work on a police force; through service as a military police officer; in work providing visitor protection and law enforcement in parks, forests, or other natural resource or recreational environments. Specialized experience is defined as regularly pursuing and/or apprehending persons fleeing a crime scene or attempting to resist arrest; actually subduing individuals causing disturbances; arresting violators based on eyewitness accounts; performing control desk duties; taking charge of a crime or accident scene; and performing criminal investigative duties.

Preferred Qualifications:

* Full time certified law enforcement experience with full arrest authority.

* Graduation from an accredited military or civilian police academy.

Documents needed:

* Resume

* Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306)

* Certificates of completion of Federal, State, Municipal Law Enforcement Academy or related training.

* Veterans' Preference documentation such as DD-214 (member 4 copy) or equivalent, SF-15 and VA Letter, as appropriate.

The VA invites all that meet requirements to come out, seeking to fill positions to better honor America’s Veterans by providing timely and quality healthcare.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.