Crash slows traffic on I-55 northbound near Stateline Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Crash slows traffic on I-55 northbound near Stateline Road

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

A crash on Interstate 55 northbound in Shelby County caused traffic delays Monday afternoon

TDOT reports the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. It took about an hour for TDOT crews to clear the crash site.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  

Powered by Frankly