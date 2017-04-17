3 men pose as security guards, rob man of $50

Three men posed as security guards to steal from a Hickory Hill man, according to a police report.

The victim told police he was robbed at the Bella Vista Apartments on Friday night.

He said three men drove up in a blue Ford explorer and a red 2007 Mercury Montego. Both vehicles were equipped with flashing blue lights. The men got out of the vehicles dressed in all black while wearing guns and stun guns.

"It makes me concerned," neighbor Willie Smith said. "Only thing I can say is, 'Watch out!'"

The fake security guards made the victim get out of his car and hand over his wallet. They then searched his car. When they were finished, the victim asked for his wallet back, but the fake security guards drove off without returning it. According to the police report, the victim had $50 in his wallet.

Neighbors said the apartment complex does have actual security that patrols the area.

Memphis Police Department said people posing as a fake officers or security guards is rare. But if you ever are suspicious about an someone acting like an officer follow these tips:

-Check to make sure the officer's badge is real

-Ask for a police ID number

-Or ask for a police supervisor

As for the men at the center of this investigation, they remain at large. MPD asks anyone who knows anything about what happened to give them a call at 901-545-2677(COPS).

