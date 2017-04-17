Domino's Pizza robbed at gunpoint

Memphis police officers responded to the robbery of Domino’s Pizza on Raleigh Lagrange road Saturday night.

A male suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, demanded money, and then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

On the night of the robbery the man was seen wearing a black hair bonnet, black scarf covering his mouth, green jacket, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

At this moment no arrest have been made.

