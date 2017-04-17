Mid-South Confederate monument vandalized

A 130-year-old confederate monument was vandalized in downtown Jackson, TN on April 13, according to WBBJ.

The monument that stood outside of the Madison County Courthouse was in honor of the fallen confederate soldiers.

The words “No Nazis” were spray painted all over the monument, even on the inscription that read “To the Confederate Dead of Madison Co.” and “Erected 1888.”

As of now, police are not labeling this as a hate crime, according to WBBJ.

The Jackson police encourage anyone with information about the vandalism to call 731-425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at 731-424-TIPS(8477)

