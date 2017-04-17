Woman's body discovered in Olive Branch sparks death investigation

A death investigation is underway after police found a woman's body in Olive Branch.

Desoto County coroner Jeff Pounders said they received the woman's body Monday night from Palmers Cove in Olive Branch. An autopsy will take place Wednesday.

Olive Branch police remain tight lipped on the death investigation inside the home. The home is currently being guarded by officers.

The usually quiet Palmer Cove cul-de-sac was covered in crime scene tape Monday.

"No facts. No official stories. No truth," one neighbor said. "No reports by the police department. It's all just a rumor mill at the moment."

It's unclear how the woman died, but investigators pulled video from a neighbor's surveillance camera to hopefully answer that question.

"Wow, a murder in my neighborhood?" one neighbor questioned.

