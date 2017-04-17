Shots fired downtown hit local businesses

A disturbing scene in downtown Memphis was caught on camera by an Uber driver early Monday morning.

A smoke bomb was thrown next to Gibson Guitar showcase and moments later shots were fired.

It has businesses picking up the pieces and on edge as police work to find the gunman.

"There was bullets flying everywhere. There was probably 15 shots," the driver said.

The Uber driver didn't want to be identified, but he was the one that called 911.

The video shows how crowded the street was outside Purple Haze Night Club, which closes at 5 a.m. That's near Gibson Guitar, the Westin Hotel, and FedExForum.

According to the Uber driver, it appeared there were two people shooting from vehicles.

"He was shooting out the window backwards, where all the people were, and all of the cars," the driver said. "They were shooting blindly and crazily into crowds and how somebody didn't get shot I don't know."

Miraculously no people were hit. But, police said four cars were hit and had the windows knocked out.

Additionally, Gibson Showcase building on Second Street had two windows with bullet holes in them. The bottom window was shattered.

One bullet hit the sheetrock on the other side of the second floor window.

Gibson has a security guard 24-hours a day. There are also cameras along the street.

The shooting happened just around the corner from Beale Street.

"I think the fact that it didn't occur on Beale shows that our safety enforcement plan is working," Ken Taylor with Beale Street Merchants Association said.

Police said they do not have any suspects at this time.

