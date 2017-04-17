Man in critical condition, 19-year-old on the run following shoo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition, 19-year-old on the run following shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot multiple times Monday night in the 1400 block of Hemlock Street.

Memphis Police Department said the man was rushed to Regional Medical Center in critical condition after the shooting that took place around 8 p.m.

Police are searching for a 19-year-old suspect.

No one is in custody at this time.

