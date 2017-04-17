Mid-South groups prepare for 'a day without immigrants'

Several groups across the Mid-South are preparing to host a day without immigrants.

Local activists gathered Monday night to invite Mid-Southerners to the series of marches.

"And we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of all nationalities, of all faiths, in order to stand before you and say join us in this strike to say that a day without immigrants is really a day without America," Kalimah Rashada said.

The marches begin on Monday, May 1 in an effort to show how dependent America is on immigrants, stop raids, deportations, and end worker exploitation.

Activists said over 400,000 have vowed nationwide to not work and join the protest.

