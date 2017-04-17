Students taken to new heights at flight academy

A FedEx pilot is taking students to new heights with a free trip to an academy where they learn from the professionals.

The National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida allows students to go through real life simulations, learning from aerospace professionals.

Captain Albert Glenn has flown FedEx planes all over the world for 40 years. But, his true passion is helping Memphis youth discover their dreams with an amazing experience at the academy. That's why children in Memphis could experience all the academy has to offer - for free.

"It's made up just like an aircraft carrier, and so when you get inside and they pull up that plank and close the door, it makes sounds just like a ship," Glenn said. "And so far, as the students know they're on a ship and it's moving through the water."

For the past six years, hundreds of young Memphians have attended the Academy, executing real life humanitarian missions in a real-life simulator.

"The pilot is actually flying a drone and he's taking pictures or he's dropping sensors and everybody is working on how to save elephants in Africa," Glenn said. "And so, what they do is they're looking for poachers."

Glenn said it's all worth it to see the smiles from the children.

"The students that come out, they can't wait to go back. I wish I was young again," he said. "When they leave there, they've got a pretty good idea on how to work together as a team, how to get up early in the morning."

The best part about the week long trip? It's all expenses paid thanks to FedEx, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, and Team Memphis.

"So the only thing they have to do is bring clothes," Glenn said.

Glenn's daily job is to reach the clouds. But, helping kids at the Aviation camp is all about inspiring the pilots and astronauts of tomorrow to reach for the stars.

"Maybe one day, one of them will be president and make a huge difference," Glenn said.

You have until the end of the month to apply for the program. If you're interested, click here.

