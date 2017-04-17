4 months after opening, Izakaya restaurant closes

A historic landmark in Memphis has received a make over and is the new home of a restaurant set to open its doors in just over a week.More >>
A historic landmark in Memphis has received a make over and is the new home of a restaurant set to open its doors in just over a week.More >>
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village.More >>
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village.More >>
After getting free throwed almost into submission, Grizzlies battle back from 26 down to cut Spurs lead to 4 with time running out. But, Spurs go on late 8-0 run to seal game two with a final score of 96-82.More >>
After getting free throwed almost into submission, Grizzlies battle back from 26 down to cut Spurs lead to 4 with time running out. But, Spurs go on late 8-0 run to seal game two with a final score of 96-82.More >>
Jury selection began Monday in the case of a prominent Mid-South businessman accused of raping a woman he lured to his home.More >>
Jury selection began Monday in the case of a prominent Mid-South businessman accused of raping a woman he lured to his home.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after police said she shot into a car, trying to kill two people.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after police said she shot into a car, trying to kill two people.More >>
The trial for businessman Mark Giannini, who is accused of rape, is expected to begin on Tuesday.More >>
The trial for businessman Mark Giannini, who is accused of rape, is expected to begin on Tuesday.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The 10-year-old was honored Monday for saving his friend’s life.More >>
The 10-year-old was honored Monday for saving his friend’s life.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.More >>
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.More >>