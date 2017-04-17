4 months after opening, Izakaya restaurant closes

A historic landmark in Memphis has received a make over and is the new home of a restaurant set to open its doors in just over a week.

Just four short months after it opened its doors, a Memphis fine dining restaurant announced it will be closing.

Izakaya restaurant, located in the former 19th Century Club building, is shutting its doors.

Chef Jimmy Gentry said he was shocked to hear the restaurant was closing.

"I am completely shocked by this announcement as I had signed a multi-year agreement and had great aspirations for the grandeur of the fully-restored historic building," Gentry said. "We implemented standards of excellence for the operations and were making great headway under my team's creativity and management. However, after only two months, the decision was made to close which, unfortunately, is out of my control."

The Lins said they will close on April 22 because they do not have the money to continue operating the restaurant.

