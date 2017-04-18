Grizzlies fall to Spurs in game 2

Griz Go Down 0-2 vs Spurs But Fightin' Words From Coach Fizdale

After getting free throwed almost into submission, Grizzlies battle back from 26 down to cut Spurs lead to 4 with time running out. But, Spurs go on late 8-0 run to seal game two with a final score of 96-82.

Kawhi Leonard's playoff highs: 37 points, 11 rebounds, including 19-19 from free throw line. As a team, Spurs hit 31-32 free throws, while Grizzlies were 13 of 15.

Zach Randolph rebounds from a terrible game one with 20 points and 10 boards. Mike Conley leads the way with 24 points and eight assists.

Memphis Coach David Fizdale goes off on the officiating after the game, citing the free throw discrepancy. Hear his rant and see the highlights Tuesday on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

Grizzlies, down 2-0 in the series, come back home to Memphis for games three and four. Game three is Thursday at FedExForum at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.