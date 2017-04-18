Rape trial begins for businessman, Showers expected today, Grizzlies coach goes off on refs, free stuff on tax day

Good Tuesday morning!

Early voting hours for a Special Election in Collierville, Germantown and parts of Eastern Shelby County are changing. The special election was called after Tennessee Representative Mark Lovell resigned from District 95 ..Voting hours will now be 3-7 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Collierville Church of Christ.

The trial of Mark Giannini is expected to begin today. We'll have the two things expected to happen in court today against a West Tennessee businessman accused of rape. We have a live report this morning.

A passionate post game press conference has the basketball world talking this morning. On the podium Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale. After another heartbreaking playoff loss against the San Antonio Spurs, Coach Fizz decided to let his frustrations out against some tough refereeing. Hear from the coach this morning.

Today is tax day and that means free offers from some Mid South restaurants...you can get free Cinnabon-bites at selected Cinnabon stores. McDonald's has a variety of freebies from free coffee to quarter pounders for a discount depending on the location, and at firehouse subs you can get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink.

FedEx is celebrating an anniversary this week. The company soared into operations 44 years ago as Federal Express. When the company launched in 1973, 14 small aircraft took off from Memphis and delivered 186 packages to 25 U.S. cities. It wasn't until July of 1975 that FedEx showed a profit.

Chances for more rain today..clouds are expected with a high near 80. Details on the day and week ahead including when we'll see the sun again. Weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC5.

