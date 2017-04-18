Rape trial begins for businessman, Showers expected today, Grizzlies coach goes off on refs, free stuff on tax day

Good Tuesday morning!
Early voting hours for a Special Election in Collierville, Germantown and parts of Eastern Shelby County are changing. The special election was called after Tennessee Representative Mark Lovell resigned from District 95 ..Voting hours will now be 3-7 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Collierville Church of Christ.
The trial of Mark Giannini is expected to begin today. We'll have the two things expected to happen in court today against a West Tennessee businessman accused of rape. We have a live report this morning.
A passionate post game press conference has the basketball world talking this morning. On the podium Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach David Fizdale. After another heartbreaking playoff loss against the San Antonio Spurs, Coach Fizz decided to let his frustrations out against some tough refereeing. Hear from the coach this morning.
Today is tax day and that means free offers from some Mid South restaurants...you can get free Cinnabon-bites at selected Cinnabon stores. McDonald's has a variety of freebies from free coffee to quarter pounders for a discount depending on the location, and at firehouse subs you can get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink.
FedEx is celebrating an anniversary this week. The company soared into operations 44 years ago as Federal Express. When the company launched in 1973, 14 small aircraft took off from Memphis and delivered 186 packages to 25 U.S. cities. It wasn't until July of 1975 that FedEx showed a profit.
Weather:
Chances for more rain today..clouds are expected with a high near 80.
Mid-South couple recorded berating restaurant employees in racist rant
Woman's body discovered in Olive Branch sparks death investigation
Judge sentencing convicted rapist calls him 'extraordinarily good man'
Shots fired downtown hit local businesses
Restaurant to open inside 19th Century Club
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Village.More >>
After getting free throwed almost into submission, Grizzlies battle back from 26 down to cut Spurs lead to 4 with time running out. But, Spurs go on late 8-0 run to seal game two with a final score of 96-82.More >>
Jury selection began Monday in the case of a prominent Mid-South businessman accused of raping a woman he lured to his home.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after police said she shot into a car, trying to kill two people.More >>
The trial for businessman Mark Giannini, who is accused of rape, is expected to begin on Tuesday.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
The 10-year-old was honored Monday for saving his friend’s life.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.More >>
