Man charged in Governor's Inn robbery, homicide

A man is charged in connection to a homicide investigation at a Memphis motel.

Police arrested and charged Christopher Mabry after Donnell Love was found shot to death at Governor’s Inn located in the 2400 block of Mount Moriah Road on February 12.

Investigators were led to Mabry, who had been on the run for a little over two months, thanks to tips.

A witness told police three men, one of the men had a gun, rushed into the room and shot Love several times. The gunman then pointed the gun at witness and demanded money and other items.

The three suspects then left the scene.

Surveillance video shows Mabry and two other men getting into a green Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Mabry, who police said was unarmed, is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery. Police are still searching for the two other suspects.

If you have any information that could help police, you encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

