Trial for accused rapist Mark Giannini expected to begin

The trial for businessman Mark Giannini, who is accused of rape, is expected to begin on Tuesday.

It’s been more than two years since Giannini was indicted on three rape charges.

Police said Giannini lured a woman to his estate in Eads, Tennessee with the promise of a cleaning job. He then drugged and raped her.

In June 2014, investigators raided Giannini’s estate, seizing evidence including handcuffs, a pink leash and containers full of lingerie.

Giannini’s defense team maintains his innocence. According to his attorneys, Giannini lives an alternative lifestyle and likes having women around.

Giannini’s reported victim is expected to take the stand.

